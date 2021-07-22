Holton Township Fire Department chief dies

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The chief of the Holton Township Fire Department has died.

Fire chief Bryan Hawk died Thursday afternoon, his brother told News 8.

Hawk died from injuries he received during a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Riley Thompson Road and Holton Road.

Hawk was driving his motorcycle northbound on Holton Road when an SUV pulled out to turn from Riley Thompson Road and crashed with Hawk, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Hawk was ejected from the motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said.

A vigil was held for him Thursday. Firefighters from more than half a dozen fire departments showed up to the emotional event.