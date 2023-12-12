HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Strategic Fund on Tuesday awarded a $1.8 million grant to a German medical company looking to expand its North American operations.

HG Medical USA, LLC, is considering expanding its manufacturing at a former Johnson Controls International facility in Holland, Michigan, according to a memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. It currently has only one U.S. facility, which is located in West Virginia.

Owned by parent company hg medical GmbH, based in Germany, the company would manufacture orthopedic extremity implants at the facility. The project would create around 180 jobs and bring an investment of up to $41 million.

Besides Holland, the company is also looking at possible locations in Tennessee, Minnesota and Indiana. According to the MEDC, Holland’s advantage is its “similarity in work ethic to Germany.”

“The Company notes a level of comfort with the work ethic of the workforce in West Michigan,” the MEDC memo notes. “However, despite this advantage, the project will require incentive support to move the project forward in Michigan.”

Amanda Murray, the vice president of business solutions at Lakeshore Advantage, told the MSF Board her organization is “honored” HG Medical is considering Holland for the project.

“We know, working with this company for some time, that competition for this project was very high,” she said. “Winning this project would really be a testament to the community’s strong manufacturing workforce and really … Holland as a great place to do business and grow business.”

The city of Holland is expected to approve a real property tax abatement for the project, and West Michigan Works! would support it with workforce development help. Along with the $1.8 million grant, the MSF also approved a state essential service assessment exemption, which is expected to be worth up to $237,840.