Holland’s overnight street parking rules resume Friday

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Heads up Holland residents: overnight on-street parking restrictions are going into effect at 2 a.m. Friday.

Overnight, on-street parking is allowed in Holland from May 15 to Oct. 15.

However, people are not allowed to park on the street from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. the rest of the year, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

Holland police say enforcement of the restrictions will begin the week after the 15th.

Folks should park off public roads to avoid getting a ticket.

