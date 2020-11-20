Holland’s outdoor holiday market to open Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The outdoor holiday market in Holland will open Saturday for the first time this season.

Holland city officials say Kerstmarkt worked closely with the Ottawa County Health Department to make the opening happen.

There will be fencing around the market so they can control how many people are there at a time with a maximum of 200 visitors who will be required to wear a mask. They are also keeping individual booths farther apart and adding hand sanitizing stations throughout the market.

“Of course, all the shops down there, almost all of them are locally owned which we do want to support right now. It also gives you the greatest Christmas shopping to pick out the unique gifts and fun things for people” said Wendy Link with Holland Visitors Bureau. “We are excited we have something we can wrap our arms around this time of year, this time of a pandemic when we haven’t been able to do much of anything.”

The city noted there won’t be any warming booths this year in an effort to avoid people gathering inside.