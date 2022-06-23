A photo provided by Tami Lemay shows the Crumbl Cookies store at 12331 James St. in Holland.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The drive to a Crumbl Cookies store will get a lot shorter for Holland fans starting Thursday afternoon.

That’s when Crumbl Cookies’ newest location opens inside The Shops at Westshore mall on James Street near US-31.

“I’m actually shocked I’m opening my third store in a year. I’m pretty amazed,” said franchise owner Tami Lemay, who also operates stores in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

Lemay said people have been knocking on the doors and windows of the Holland shop, asking when it’s opening. It even happened while Lemay was on the phone with News 8 Monday.

“We’re not open yet,” Lemay told the woman. “Please come back Thursday, though!”

West Michigan is apparently willing to go the distance for Crumbl Cookies. Lemay says a lot of customers who show up at her original West Michigan store on 28th Street in Grand Rapids come all the way from Holland, contributing to the store’s top results within the company. Lemay said the Grand Rapids Crumbl Cookies is consistently among the top 25 performing stores every week.

“It’s been amazing… it’s really exciting,” she said of the response.

It’s not just West Michigan that has a love affair with Crumbl Cookies. Lemay said that when she opened the Grand Rapids store in April 2021, it was the company’s 126th location. Fourteen months later, Crumbl Cookies has exploded to just under 500 locations nationwide, the company website shows.

“I feel confident enough that I’ve bought three more stores in this crazy time,” Lemay said.

She plans to bring Crumbl Cookies to the Norton Shores-Muskegon area late this year and open her fifth store in Traverse City next spring. Lemay said she is still searching in Grandville for her sixth site.

Lemay says she found the Holland site last fall and began negotiating.

“I just always loved Holland. I think it’s a great community. I love it a lot,” she said.

The buildout began in January, transforming the white walls into the open kitchen concept Crumbl Cookies is known for. While the menu is the same and interior is similar to Michigan’s nine other Crumbl Cookies locations, Lemay said this store also includes a self-service kiosk.

The Holland store will serve up six Crumbl Cookies flavors each week from a rotating menu of more than 200 flavors that includes cornbread, cookies and cream, s’mores, key lime pie, galaxy brownie and milk chocolate chip. Crumbl Cookies also offers ice cream and milk.

The new store’s soft opening is 4 p.m. Thursday. The grand opening celebration is Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Lemay said the festivities will include a DJ and a wheel visitors can spin to win Crumbl Cookie prizes.

Holland’s Crumbl Cookies will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Customers can order in-person or on the Crumbl App for curbside pickup or delivery.