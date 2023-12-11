GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland woman is sharing her own story in hopes to make a difference in someone else’s life.

Brittany Midolo of Holland wrote a book called “Decide to Survive,” which discusses along with her own story of struggle and recovery.

“I started using heroin years and years ago, I’m about 11 years sober,” explained Midolo.

She said counseling can be a big part of the healing journey.

“I believe those professionals, they really understand and they don’t judge you. And it’s good to have somebody to talk to,” she said.

She will hold a public book signing Thursday in Holland from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tulyp hotel at 61 E. 7th Street in Holland.

“A little bit of inspiration and hope, and honestly, I hope this saves somebody or makes a difference in one person’s life,” Midolo said.