Holland woman gets prison for defrauding undocumented immigrants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who posed as an immigration attorney and ripped off her clients is headed to a federal prison.

Jessica Rubio, 32, of Holland, was sentenced Monday to six years behind bars, plus pay some $379,000 in restitution and forfeitures.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that over the course of six years, Rubio told people who were in the country illegally that she was a Department of Homeland Security attorney and that she could speed up their immigrant applications. She would take their money but never submit their paperwork.

In all, federal authorities say, Rubio made off with $273,755 from 91 people in Michigan, Texas, South Carolina and Alabama.

She’ll have to pay that money back in restitution, plus forfeit another $105,245. She’ll also serve two years of supervised release after getting out of prison.

U.S. District Judge Janet Neff called Rubio’s scheme “appalling” as she handed down the sentence.