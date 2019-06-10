Holland woman dies days after Ottawa County crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old Holland woman died days after a crash in Ottawa County.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Samantha Greiner of Holland died Sunday as a result of her injuries.
The crash happened 3:15 p.m. Friday at 136th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Olive Township, near Holland.
The sheriff’s office said Greiner was westbound on Van Buren Street when she stopped at the stop sign at 136th Avenue then went into the intersection. Her minivan collided with a car driven by a 25-year-old West Olive woman.
Investigators say the driver of the car had the right of way.