Holland venue hosting summer concert series

The Backyard Amphitheater at Ridge Point Community Church. (Courtesy: Fearless Family of Churches)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new outdoor venue in Holland is offering a summer concert series starting June 2.

Seven events will be held at Ridge Point Community Church on 104th Avenue near Ottogan Street. Concerts will be held on the first and third Wednesdays during the summer months.

The series of concerts will be the launch of the Backyard Amphitheater at Ridge Point Community Church. The events come after a two-year initiative with the Fearless Family of Churches to help enhance the community.

The events will include both Christian and secular concerts.

Tickets can be purchased online for $5, and season passes are available.

Organizers say food trucks and beverage tents will be available at each concert.

More information about the concert series and dates can be found online.