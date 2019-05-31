Holland Twp. man hit by car while mowing lawn

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Holland Township man was trimming his lawn when a crash sent a car into his riding mower.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 2:16 p.m. At Greenly Street and Snip Drive in Holland Township.
Deputies determined a 59-year-old Holland man driving a pickup truck failed to stop at the two-way stop, turning left in front of a westbound car driven by a 65-year-old woman from Holland.
After the crash, the car headed straight at the 61-year-old man mowing his lawn. Deputies say the man witnessed it all and turned his mower toward the car, colliding head-on.
The man was thrown onto the hood and windshield of the car, which came to rest near his garage.
All three people involved in the crashes were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are stable, deputies say.
The driver of the pickup truck was ticketed for failing to yield to traffic.