Holland Twp. crash takes down power lines; intersection closed

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An intersection in Holland Township is closed due to a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. at Butternut Drive and Riley Street.

Ottawa County deputies say a 45-year-old man was driving east on Riley Street and failed to yield at the intersection. His car was then hit by an SUV, driven by an 81-year-old man who was going south on Butternut Drive.

The SUV also hit and broke a power pole at the intersection.

The 81-year-old driver did suffer minor injuries in the crash.

The interaction was closed due to power lines being down.

