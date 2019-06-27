Holland Township crash injures mom, 3 kids

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County deputies say a crash in Holland Township Thursday sent a woman and her three children to the hospital.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday on 96th Avenue at Riley Street.

Deputies say a 37-year-old woman from Hamilton heading north on 96th Avenue began turning left onto Riley Street, crossing into the path of a southbound vehicle.

The soutbound vehicle hit the turning vehicle in the passenger door area. The mother and her 5-, 7- and 10-year-old children were taken to Holland Hospital where their conditions are stable, deputies say.

The other driver, a 58-year-old man from Holland, was not injured in the crash.

