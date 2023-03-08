HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after an apartment building near Holland was struck by bullets early Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday that deputies responded to a report of several shots fired in the parking lot of the Black River Apartment complex in Holland Township.

Several shots hit one of the apartment units, but investigators said it is not believed that the unit was the intended target.

There were no reports of injuries, and no suspects were taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.