HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — “Tool librarian” Dave Alexander wants to save you some cash.

“You don’t need to buy tools,” he said.

A tool library at 448 College Ave. in Holland offers tools to borrow with a subscription. It’s a project from 3sixty, a downtown Holland nonprofit.

At the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Tuesday morning, Alexander said he got the “tool librarian” label after moving up the ranks in the library after becoming a volunteer in 2020.

“As I became more involved with borrowing tools, I became more involved in the operation,” Alexander said.

He said the library offers a multitude of tools from large to small and is a great solution for people who only need something for a while.

The membership levels are as follows:

Standard: $25 per year. It includes up to five non-power tools borrowed at one time.

Premium: $50 per year. It includes up to six non-power tools and two power tools borrowed at one time.

Lifetime: $360 per year. It includes up to six non-power tools and two power tools borrowed at one time for life.

Alexander added that the tool library is to working to increase membership.