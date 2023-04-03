HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Holland is looking to refresh its Master Plan and is holding an open house on April 13 for public input.

The current plan was adopted in 2017. Now the city is looking to update it so it reflects “the Holland of 2023.”

“We’re opening up the plan for revisions and new vision,” Mark Vanderploeg, community and neighborhood services director, said in a press release. “A lot has changed since 2017. We’ve made some progress on some of the actions in the Plan, and now it’s time to step back and decide what’s next.

On April 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the city is holding a Community Open House in the Council Chambers at City Hall. There is also an online survey available at hollandmasterplan.com.

During the open house, participants will be able to give their thoughts on different topics, including housing, transportation, historic preservation and economic development.

The city said the Master Plan refresh process will include a series of Planning Commission discussions. The April 25 discussion will cover goals and objectives, the May 23 discussion will focus on future land use and the June 27 discussion will highlight future planning areas.

The plan will also focus on Washington Square, the city said. On March 23, a workshop specific to that neighborhood was held. A follow-up is scheduled for May 23 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.