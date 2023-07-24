HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old cellist from Holland is hosting concerts this week hoping to help people with dementia or recovering from a stroke.

Daniel Hotchkiss said it’s personal: He discovered his cello teacher having a stroke. As he watched his teacher work to recover, he decided he wanted to use his gifts to help.

“I’ll be having some concerts at The Warm Friend (in) downtown Holland and Maple Woods,” Hotchkiss said. “These concerts are dedicated to victims of stroke and dementia.”

The concerts are Hotchkiss’ Eagle Scout project.

The late Tony Bennett is one of the most famous examples of how music can help someone with dementia. He had Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Erin Baumler, a music therapist at Corewell Health Cancer program, said she has seen the effects of music on her patients.

“I started singing ‘You are My Sunshine,’ and the whole room broke out and started singing,” Baumler said. “When you hear music or play music or sing, multiple areas of your brain are activated and so because of that, that music is also stored in many areas of the brain.”

She said the goal of music therapy differs for patients of stroke and dementia.

“They’re very different because with stroke and rehabilitation, the goals of music therapy are that — they are rehabilitation. Whereas with dementia, because it’s a progressive and irreversible disease, music therapy is really more addressing maintaining the cognitive function that is there,” Baumler said.

A flyer for one of Daniel Hotchkiss’ concerts. (July 24, 2023)

Hotchkiss hopes that his concerts on Tuesday and Wednesday will be impactful to people in the crowd. He will be playing an original piece that he composed alongside his friend and pianist Brandon Blake.

“I hope that they’re able to take away some of the struggle that people go through when they’re recovering from these events. Because it’s not an easy track, it’s not a short track. It’s a fight, it’s a fight with your own body to get control of it again,” Hotchkiss said.

He has dreams of being a professional musician.

“I’m practicing, I’m researching, I’m writing, I’m reading. It’s just become a huge part of my life,” Hotchkiss said.

He will head to Boston next month to attend the New England Conservatory Prep School. Him and his family set up a fundraising page to raise money for his tuition.