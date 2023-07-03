HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesdays this summer, one church in Holland will be bringing music to the community.

The Backyard Summer Concert Series, held at Ridge Point Community Church, is already underway with many more bands slated to play in front of crowds through August.

This is the third year that the series is being held in Holland. Along with music, there are food and drink vendors on the scene to provide refreshments as well.

Remaining summer concert lineup:

July 5 – Night Moves (Bob Seger cover band)

July 19 – Soul Rendition

Aug. 2 – Andrew Ripp

Aug. 16 – Sail On (Beach Boys cover band)

Aug. 30 – Great Scott

The concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $5 per person. You can get your tickets and find more information by clicking here.