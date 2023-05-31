HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Holland is inviting you to enjoy some outdoor music during the summer months.

The city’s Friday night summer concert series in Kollen Park begins in June. The concerts are held outside along Lake Macatawa with a different musical group every week. The family-friendly concerts are free to the public.

“The summer concert series is like a lot of programs that we offer through the Parks and Recreation Department — it’s centered around accessibility, inclusion and community engagement. Our mission statement here at the city of Holland is to maximize livability and we feel like this is one of the ways that we’re trying to fulfill that mission,” said Garrett Thelen, city of Holland Deputy Director of Recreation.

The Friday night summer concert series kicks off June 16. The shows happen every Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

2023 Summer Concert Series schedule:

June 16: Whiskey Bound

June 23: Jesse Ray & the Carolina Catfish

June 30: Cool Lemon Jazz July 7 – 6 Pak

July 14: Grupo Fierro July 21 – CORDERO

July 28: Toppermost Beatles Tribute

August 4: Karizma Band

August 11: Post Fontaine

For more information, click here.