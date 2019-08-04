Holland Speedway robbed; officers seek suspect

Surveillance images show the suspect in an armed robbery at the Speedway at 800 S. Washington Ave. in Holland. (Holland Department of Public Safety)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland officers are hoping a surveillance image will lead them to the man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

The crime happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Speedway located at 800 South Washington Ave./Business 31 in Holland.

Officers say the robber walked into the store, displayed a handgun and took cash and cigarettes. He was last seen in a dark-colored sedan heading north on South Washington Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man who is between the ages of 20 and 30 and about 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black vest over a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. The man also had dark-rimmed glasses on and a white bandana around his neck.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.