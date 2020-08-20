Holland set to vote on LGBT protection ordinance

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second time in a decade, the Holland City Council is being asked to amend the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance to include protections for the LGBTQ community.

Debate surrounding the ordnance has gone on for months and is continuing Wednesday night where a final vote is set to take place.

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began, the meeting was held in person. Community members were invited inside for public comment with physical distancing precautions in place.

Dozens of citizens went in front of city council to give their thoughts on the proposed amendment that would expand existing anti-discrimination protections for members of the LGBT community.

Holland residents fighting for changes to an anti-discrimination ordinance. (Aug. 19, 2020)

Ahead of the meeting, a council member made a motion to amend the proposal, striking the words “gender identity and gender expression” from the nondiscrimination ordinance.

“If you decide to vote for this, I’m in favor of all of it except two terms because all of it is what you’ll find in every state and federal thing. Except for the terms gender identity and gender expression. Those two terms are extremely dangerous for you, for Holland,” one community member said.

Though a leader of the LGBT community say they’ve had significant support from council members on this matter, there’s no saying how they may vote, especially as dozens of community members have passionately spoken out on both sides of the proposal.

“We are not waking city council to speak morally or in regard to religious freedom. Religious freedom is not threatened here. We are silly asking for legal protections from everyone for being disseminated against simply for who they are,” another community member said.

After public comment, the council will vote on whether to keep or remove gender identity and gender expression from the ordinance before voting on the ordinance itself.