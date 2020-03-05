Holland schools dropped out of sex assault lawsuit

An undated image of Jonathan Meyer from the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five men who say they were sexually assaulted as minors by a former Holland schools employee are no longer suing the district.

Last week, the plaintiffs alleged that the district did not properly investigate an abuse complaint against Johnathan Meyer in 2006, thus failing to prevent additional abuse.

In addition to working for Holland Public Schools, Meyer also worked as a youth counselor for both Young Life, a religious nonprofit, and Christ Memorial Reformed Church, located in Holland.

Meyer was arrested in 2012 and ultimately pleaded guilty to sexual assault under a plea agreement.

The original suit alleged negligence in not stopping Meyer more than a decade ago, but an amended complaint filed in federal court Tuesday now only names Meyer, Young Life and Christ Memorial as defendants.

The 2006 alleged abuse report and the associated school officials who allegedly did not investigate are no longer included in the amended lawsuit filing.