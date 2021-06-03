Holland robotics company adding 109 jobs with expansion

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland-area automation and robotics company is spending $5.3 million to add a new plant next to its existing facility.

Mission Design & Automation says the expansion will create 109 new jobs, the company and economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage said in a Thursday release.

Construction on Black River Court off 96th Avenue is already underway. Some 50,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space should be ready by July.

The Michigan Strategic Fund has granted Mission $400,000 for jobs training and West Michigan Works! Is offering another $382,220 in jobs training assistance. Holland Township is also considering a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption; that was set to be discussed Thursday.