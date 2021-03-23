Holland restaurant owner who defied dine-in ban, license suspension freed

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. Pavlos-Hackney, a western Michigan restaurant owner, was arrested before dawn Friday and hauled to jail, a dramatic turn in a monthslong dispute over her persistent refusal to comply with orders and restrictions tied to the coronavirus. Pavlos-Hackney, 55, will remain in jail until she pays $7,500 and authorities confirm that Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, Mich., is closed, a judge said. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

MASON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland restaurant owner who flouted the state’s most recent dine-in ban and then a suspension of her license has been released from jail.

Online records show Marlena Pavlos-Hackney was allowed to leave the Ingham County Jail, where she had been since Friday, on Tuesday.

She was arrested after months of back-and-forth with health officials because she refused to stop serving customers at Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria during the fall and winter dine-in ban. Then, when her license was suspended in January, she kept operating anyway. A judge issued a bench warrant for her March 4, saying the restaurant must be closed down. She was arrested by Michigan State Police Friday.

In court last week, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Pavlos-Hackney she would stay behind bars until the judge saw proof that the restaurant was shuttered. Pavlos-Hackney’s supporters and attorneys then shut down the restaurant on Lincoln Avenue near US-31, putting up closed signs and a handmade plywood sign that read “complied.”

Aquilina told Pavlos-Hackney last week that if she reopens the restaurant, another bench warrant will be issued and she’ll go back to jail.

Pavlos-Hackney and her supporters have argued that the pandemic mitigation orders are an example of government overreach. Some Republican members of the state Legislature on Monday lamented that the orders have been issued without their input.

Other Holland-area restaurants, meanwhile, have been quietly complying with the pandemic restrictions — even if they disagree.