Holland Rescue Mission looking for Thanksgiving banquet volunteers

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Rescue Mission is looking for volunteers for its Great Thanksgiving Banquet.

The annual event — which was canceled last year due to COVID-19 — will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to over 1,000 people in the Holland area, the mission said in a Thursday release.

It will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at the DeVos Fieldhouse, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

It takes almost 1,000 volunteers to put the event on, the mission said.

There are lots of ways to participate, including becoming a table host. The Holland Rescue Mission still needs over 100 more table hosts, and is also looking for people who are a bilingual and can host guests who speak Spanish.

Table hosts greet people sitting at their table, serve their guests, make conversation and help coordinate distributing care boxes.

It is also looking for people to sign up to donate 45 more turkeys and 125 more pies. Staff will cook over 100 turkeys for the banquet.

For more information on how you can help and to sign up to serve at the event, go to hollandrescue.org.