Holland Rescue Mission hosts Great Thanksgiving Banquet

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Rescue Mission will hold its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Wednesday.

The mission will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to around 1,500 community members. Some members live at the mission, while some are unable to provide their own meal. The event is also open to those who don’t have anyone to share the holiday with.

“It makes me feel real good to be honest with you, like I said there’s people out there that care about us you know,” said Michael McKinley, resident at Holland Rescue Mission.

The event took months of planning and dozens of volunteers worked together to make it possible.

“It makes me feel satisfied that I have done at least something in a small way to help other people,” said George Goris, a banquet volunteer.

Holland Rescue Mission’s goal is to be there for people in crisis, those without a place to stay, especially during the holidays.

The Great Thanksgiving Banquet will be held at DeVos Fieldhouse. Doors to the event open at 5:30 p.m., the event starts at 6 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.