Holland Rescue Mission goes to ‘Code Blue’ ahead of winter storm

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of this week’s winter storm warning, the Holland Rescue Mission, soon to be known as the Gateway Mission, has announced that it will be going into “Code Blue.”

“Code Blue” goes into effect whenever the National Weather Service predicts bitter cold with wind chills of 20 degrees or lower or precipitation with temperatures below 32 degrees for an extended period of time. The rescue mission says conditions lead to heightened risk of hypothermia, frostbite or death.

As a result, the mission relaxes its normal rules and lets even those who otherwise may be banned from the shelter to come in. All nonviolent individuals are welcome, including anyone who has recently left or was dismissed by the shelter.

An emergency warming center will be offered at both shelter locations: 166 South River Ave. for men and 356 Fairbanks Ave. for women and children.

“Unsheltered persons will be welcomed in a safe and warm area, where they will be encouraged to check-in to receive supportive services, working toward a long-term solution to their homelessness,” the Holland Rescue Mission said in a press release.

For more information on the Holland Rescue Mission or to donate, click here.