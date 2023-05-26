GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday is prom night in Holland, and it’s all to benefit the efforts at Harbor Humane Society.

The event is called “Secondhand Prom for Secondhand Pets.” Organizers are hoping to make it an annual event.

The prom is taking place at the Park Theatre in Holland, where you can dust off your favorite prom attire and hit the dance floor. Starting at 7 p.m., there will be a DJ playing dance favorites, a cash bar, a photo booth and animals that can be adopted — all for $20.

The big fundraiser will be a raffle for two tickets to see Taylor Swift in Chicago in June.

The money raised will go toward feeding and taking care of all the animals waiting to be adopted at Harbor Humane Society in West Olive.

“The day to day is honestly one of our biggest costs — just food, keeping the heat on, water, things like that, staffing,” said Jennifer Nuernberg, marketing director at Harbor Humane Society.

“We tend to say, ‘Overhead is not a dirty word.’ It costs a lot of money to run this place with a $2 million budget every year,” Nuernberg said. “Every fundraiser that we can do and every donation counts to going towards that.”

For tickets and more information, visit the event’s website.