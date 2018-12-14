Holland police serve up coffee at local Biggby
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police officers in Holland served the public in a different way than usual on Friday.
Several officers gathered at a local Biggby Coffee to serve unexpecting patrons to help develop a relationship with the citizens they serve.
“I think that (it’s) a really wonderful thing, it cheers people up,” one patron said. “It’s a Friday, I think it’s really … helpful to the community. It (creates) a little bit of compassion (towards police).”
Officers and Biggby didn’t just serve the drinks, they took care of everyone’s bills too.
