Holland police serve up coffee at local Biggby

By:

Posted: Dec 14, 2018 04:30 PM EST

Updated: Dec 14, 2018 04:31 PM EST

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police officers in Holland served the public in a different way than usual on Friday.

Several officers gathered at a local Biggby Coffee to serve unexpecting patrons to help develop a relationship with the citizens they serve.

“I think that (it’s) a really wonderful thing, it cheers people up,” one patron said. “It’s a Friday, I think it’s really … helpful to the community. It (creates) a little bit of compassion (towards police).”

Officers and Biggby didn’t just serve the drinks, they took care of everyone’s bills too.

