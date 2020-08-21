Holland police seek lending store robber

Surveillance photos show the suspect in an unarmed robbery at the Check ‘n Go on Washington Avenue in Holland on Aug. 20, 2020.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who robbed a money lending store Thursday.

It happened at 6 p.m. at the Check ‘n Go on Washington Avenue south of 40th Street. The store clerk told police the man came in and said to give him money. The clerk did and the man took off.

No one else was in the store at the time and no one was hurt. The robber didn’t have a weapon.

The robber is described as a Black man in his 20s with a thin build and of average height. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white T-shirt, gray pants, black mask and sunglasses.

Police say they learned from people on nearby Standish Court that a man matching the robber’s description had run by and then took off in a maroon sedan.

Anyone who knows who the robber is or has more information that could help police is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety detectives at 616.355.1150 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.