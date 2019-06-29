Police searching for suspect in Holland Twp. party store robbery

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a party store early Saturday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from the Holland Police Department are investigating a robbery that occurred just after midnight at a party store in the 300 block of Chicago Drive.

There was no visible weapon used and no reported injuries.

Authorities are describing the suspect as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored tank top and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 738-4000 or Silent Observer at (877) 877-4536.