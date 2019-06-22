Holland police search for home break-in suspect

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a Holland home.

It happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Maple Avenue.

The homeowner says he found an intruder when he walked into his residence, according to police. The homeowner also believed the intruder was armed, police say.

Authorities say the homeowner immediately went out of the home after seeing the intruder and called the police.

Officers arrived within minutes. At that point, the homeowner wasn’t sure if the suspect had left or not, according to police.

Authorities say a window was opened with the screen pushed out.

Police then cleared the area and tactfully went through the home for a couple of hours. Officers believe the suspect left before they arrived on the scene.

Officers say the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 to 165 pounds, bald or shaved head and 22-24 years old. The suspect was wearing a white tank top at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.