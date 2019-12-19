Holland police ‘pay it forward’ for the holidays

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Police Department is paying it forward for the fifth year in a row by giving away free gas.

The giveaway started at 10 a.m. at the Quality Car Wash and gas station at the corner of 120th Avenue and Chicago Drive in Holland.

Officers could be seen walking up to random drivers and filling up their tanks for over an hour. Officers were also cleaning windshields and handing out free cups of coffee.

“I think you can tell from some of the expressions that we had out there today (Thursday), some people are a little hesitant. Others were kind of wondering what was going on,” said Holland Police Sgt. Larry Matzen.

At its core, this giveaway is about kindness but it’s also about bridging the gap between officers and the communities they serve.

“The real purpose is that we humanize the police. We realize that today the police/community relations are strained, and I don’t think that’s a secret. We just want to show people you can come up to us and engage in just a regular conversation,” Matzen added.

The officers say those simple conversations help to build trust which in turn helps officers to do their job more efficiently.

HPD says it’s hoping Thursday’s giveaway inspires others to pay it forward with a random act of kindness.

The officers are continuing their giving spree with another surprise pay it forward event Friday morning.