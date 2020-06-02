Holland police look for missing children

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Holland are looking for a 16-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister.

Police say Juan Emerson Garcia-Yax and his sister Emelyn Garcia Yax reportedly ran away from their foster home on East 25th Street between the late hours on Sunday and Monday morning.

The two children entered the United States in March as unaccompanied minors seeking asylum from Guatemala. Police say Juan left a note for the foster parents thanking them for everything but said they needed to take care of “personal matters.” No vehicles were missing from the foster home, authorities say.

Juan is about 5-foot-1 and weighs about 110 pounds. He has shorter, straight black hair and brown eyes.

Emelyn is about 4-foot-6 and weighs about 90 pounds. She has long, straight black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the children have one known relative in the U.S. but he lives in New York and hasn’t heard from them.

Police say it is unknown where they could be going. Bus companies and Amtrak have been notified and say they haven’t seen the children.

Both children have been entered in the national missing person database. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI have also been contacted.

Anyone who has seen the children or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by calling Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4536 or texting 274637.