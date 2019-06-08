Ottawa County

Holland police investigate shots fired

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 11:08 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:08 AM EDT

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A house was struck multiple times by gunfire early Saturday morning, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety. 

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 200 block of W. 14th Street just before 1:30 a.m. After arriving to the scene, officers found a home that had been struck by multiple gun shots. 

Authorities tell 24 Hour News 8 that there were people inside the house at the time of the gunfire, but no one was injured. However, an assault inside the house was reported. 

During the investigation, an officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle seen leaving the general area. The 22-year-old passenger fled on foot but was later found after a K-9 track. The passenger, a male, is being charged with resisting and obstructing. 

This incident remains under investigation by the Holland Department of Public Safety. Anyone with information about the incident may call (616) 355-1150 or email policetips@cityofholland. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer online or text OCMTIP to 274637.

 

