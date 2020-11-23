Holland police investigate shooting, recovered guns

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Holland are asking for help in two separate incidents that happened early Saturday morning — a shots fired incident and the recovery of stolen weapons.

Around 12:10 a.m., Holland police say Grand Rapids police and the Kent County sheriff’s informed them of several stolen cars that were heading their way. Holland police say the cars were recklessly driving coming onto Washington Avenue from US-31.

As police tried to stop them, one of the cars pulled off the road and two people ran away on foot. Both suspects had handguns. One suspect threw a handgun before being taken into custody and the other suspect still had a handgun when taken into custody.

One of the suspects along with the stolen car were turned over to GRPD. The other suspect was taken to the Ottawa County Jail on several charges: carrying a concealed weapon; receiving and concealing stolen property; and resist and obstruct an officer.

Shortly after that incident, officers say shots were fired around 3:20 a.m. on West 24th Street between Graafschap Road and Ottawa Avenue.

Police say three rounds were fired into a home, one going through a bedroom window.

Investigators set up a perimeter and a K9 unit to track a suspect. They believe the suspect took off on foot, but no one is in custody at this time.

Police say the two incidents don’t appear to be related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the the Holland Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 616.355.1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling 1.877.887.4536, texting OCMTIP to 274637 or online.