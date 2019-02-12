Ottawa County

Holland police ID man found dead near US-31

Posted: Feb 12, 2019

Updated: Feb 12, 2019 03:33 PM EST

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they do not suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was discovered in Holland Saturday morning.

Officers Tuesday identified the man as 33-year-old Lindsey Loring Waite of Brimley, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Waite’s body was found around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say someone on US-31 spotted the man's body in a field off of E. 16th Street near Menards and called 911.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 crews that no blood was found at the scene and there were wounds or markings on the man's body. 

Authorities are not sure how Waite died or how long his body was in the field. They’re awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information should contact Holland police at 616.355.1100 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536. Tips can also be submitted by texting OCMTIP with the tip to 274637 or online

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


