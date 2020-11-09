Holland police cruiser struck by drunk driver

A Holland Department of Public Safety cruiser flipped over after a crash Saturday Nov. 7, 2020. (Holland Department of Public Safety)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland Department of Public Safety cruiser was struck by an intoxicated driver Saturday, according to police.

HDPS said an officer was stopped on the shoulder of US-31 near the Washington Avenue overpass, helping a driver whose vehicle was broken down. A passing drunk driver drifted onto the shoulder and slammed into the back of the cruiser, pushing it off the road and causing it to over.

The officer was wearing a seat belt and had to cut himself out of the flipped over cruiser. After the crash, he said he only had a sore arm, according to HDPS.

The drunk driver was not injured, police said.

HDPS noted this incident is a good reminder for people to wear their seat belts.