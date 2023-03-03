The scene of a shooting in Holland on March 3, 2023.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland residents are being asked to shelter in place following an early Friday morning shooting.

Around 3:15 a.m., officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety were sent to an apartment on Abbey Court near Stratford Way for a shooting.

Responding officers found one person shot. Their condition is unknown.

HDPS is working to find the shooter and is asking those who live nearby to shelter in place. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The man is described as Black, 5 foot 8 inches and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and bike sweatpants or joggers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

The shooting remains under investigation.