Man charged with killing woman in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Holland over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Holland Department of Public Safety sent officers to a home on West 9th Street, near Hope College, around 9 p.m. on a report that a 25-year-old woman was found dead. Her name has not been released by police.

The death was soon deemed suspicious. Detectives later determined it was a homicide.

Police say their investigation led them to a suspect, who they say knew the victim, and he was arrested.

Court records show 28-year-old Enrique Estrada was arraigned Tuesday on open murder charges.

No bond was posted for Estrada on Tuesday afternoon. He’s expected back in court Jan. 11 for a probable cause hearing.