HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police have arrested a 19-year-old who was wanted for murder in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, Holland Police were told that Amaree Goodall, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin, was in the Holland area. Goodall was wanted for the January murder of another 19-year-old that happened outside of a high school in Beloit, Wisconsin, police say.

Police investigated and narrowed the search down to an apartment on Stratford Way near E 12th Street in Holland, where officers and detectives then watched the area and found which apartment Goodall was in. They called him out of the apartment, and he complied. Goodall was taken into custody and brought to the Ottawa County Jail.

Officials in Wisconsin are working to get him extradited back to Wisconsin, police say.