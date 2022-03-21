HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has reached an agreement with a Holland pharmacy and three others in the state that are accused of price gouging COVID-19 test kits.

The attorney general issued a Notice of Intended Action in February. It alleged that Skip’s Pharmacy in Holland was selling the rapid tests for more than twice the retail price.

The pharmacies have agreed to sell the rest of the tests at the price of $12.99, the Attorney General’s Office said in a Monday release.

The businesses will also pay $100 to the two complainants and $1,000 for restitution to customers who prove they bought the test kit at the expensive price between Dec. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022 from one of pharmacies.

“We have worked cooperatively with the Michigan Attorney General’s office to resolve this matter, and we are pleased to have reached a voluntary agreement,” Skip’s Pharmacy owner Murali Ginjupalli said in a statement. “It’s important to note that our pharmacies provided COVID-19 tests at a critical time during the height of the omicron surge. Tests were in short supply at this point, and our pricing reflected that – much in the same way the current surge in gas prices reflects the uncertainty over distribution and availability of fuel. Tests we procured and then sold enabled life to continue, allowing people to go to work, children to attend school and families to gather together – all safely because of available testing.”

To file for a reimbursement, go to the Michigan attorney general website and file a complaint within 60 days.