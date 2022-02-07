Holland pharmacy accused of COVID-19 test price gouging

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a Notice of Intended Action to three Michigan pharmacies after receiving multiple complaints of at-home COVID-19 tests being sold for more than they should.

The Attorney General’s Office said that consumers complained about prices at Skip’s Pharmacy in Holland and Value Center Pharmacy II in Madison Heights. The pharmacies attempted to justify their prices by showing how much they had to pay to buy them from Birch Run Drugs.

“…this Office has evidence Value Center Pharmacy was charging $50 per kit for the iHealth kit in December 2021, and that Skip’s Pharmacy was charging $80 per kit for that same product in early January 2022. We have compared these prices with both those being offered online as well as those being charged by other Michigan pharmacies. The information we have gathered provides probable cause to believe Value Center Pharmacy and Skip’s Pharmacy were charging prices to consumers for the iHealth kit grossly in excess of the price at which this kit was being sold by other retailers,” the notice said.

If someone were to purchase the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test directly from the manufacturer, it retails for $17.98 for a package and contains two tests. The Attorney General’s Office said it was selling for as high as $19.98 over the past month.

The notice says while it’s not surprising that the kits cost more from a brick-and-mortar store that has overhead costs, the prices charged at the three pharmacies – which have a common owner – have been made “artificially high.”

The Office of the Attorney General said it is inviting the pharmacies to explore a voluntary assurance agreement to avoid additional legal action. They have until Feb. 13 to respond and have also been asked to provide additional documentation.

“Our attempts to look into consumer complaints have been met with unnecessary roadblocks thus far, so it is my hope this can be resolved without needing to take additional action against these pharmacies,” Nessel said in a press release. “We will not stand for businesses exploiting this current wave of COVID-19 cases for monetary gain. If you believe the prices for at-home test kits or any other COVID-related item are higher than they should be, please contact our consumer protection team. We remain committed to addressing instances of price gouging.”