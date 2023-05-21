HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting in Holland.

Around 1:30 a.m., Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority said officers with the Holland Police Department were sent to the area of East 17th Street and College Avenue.

Police said that they were originally sent to the scene for a possible suicide. Based on the scene, officers said they are investigating it as a potential homicide.

Police at the scene said that the victim is a male. His age has not been released.

A News 8 crew at the scene reports seeing a police dog canvassing the area.

There is no information available on suspects at this time.

The area of East 17th Street and College Avenue is closed while police investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The shooting remains under investigation.