HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore.

Downtown Holland will be hosting its first ever Holland On Ice event next month.

People who come for the festival can check out some of the best professional ice carvers in the nation, as they transform more than 10,000 pounds of ice into works of art.

There will also be games for people to play, like ice cornhole and tic-tac-toe with ice.

“It’s actually a lot of the same carvers that are here for our Fall Fest,” Kara de Alvare, the marketing coordinator for downtown Holland, said. “A lot of them have been here in Holland. But we have never had an ice sculpting event to this scale before, so we’re really excited.”

An ice sculpture in downtown Holland. (Courtesy Holland via Kara de Alvare)

An artist works on an ice sculpture in downtown Holland. (Courtesy Holland via Kara de Alvare)

She said the event will take place even if the warm weather continues.

“I’m really hoping there is going to be a big cold front right before the ice sculpting event. … Warm weather will effect it, rain will effect it, but we don’t cancel events in downtown Holland unless there’s inclement weather that’s a safety concern, so we’re going to do our best to deal with whatever the weather brings,” she said.

Holland on Ice will take place from Feb. 3 and Feb. 4. Live carving will take place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the event at GDK Park, located on 8th Street between Francesca’s and HOM by Benchmark.

Sculptures will remain on display downtown as long as the weather permits.