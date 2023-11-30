HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gateway Mission said donors stepped up to help after more people than expected showed up to the nonprofit’s Thanksgiving event.

The organization served meals on Nov. 22 at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse.

Gateway Mission said this year’s event drew more people than in previous years: While the organization saw “dwindling” attendance in 2021 and 2022, it served over 1,250 meals this year, which included over 350 takeout meals for those who were shut in.

The organization attributed the high volume of people to expired COVID-19 assistance, the rising cost of living and high rates of homelessness.

“I saw the community come together, with Thanksgiving, embracing a neighbor as a friend, and feasting as a family,” Jay Riemersma, executive director of Gateway Mission, said in a news release.

Gateway Mission said it also partnered with local churches to create 285 “Care Boxes,” full of household products, to give to families.

Because so many people showed up to its Thanksgiving event, the organization said it had to send some families home without a Care Box.

But Gateway Mission said donors quickly stepped up to donate money for more Care Boxes. The nonprofit later distributed the additional boxes to those families.