Holland nonprofit holding community resource fair

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland nonprofit is working to get more people in the area connected with important resources.

70×7 Life Recovery will be hosting a free community resource fair at Moran Park in Holland on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More than 40 nonprofits will be there, including organizations that help with homelessness, immigration services and drug abuse recovery.

Organizers say there will be bounce houses, face painting and the Holland Rescue Mission is providing free food for everyone. Holland police will also be there providing free ice cream.

They say its important to know where to find help when you need it.

“I’ve found that a lot of people get kind of confused with who did what and people would often make one phone call and get discouraged and then stop looking for the help they need that’s available,” Shutaveya Ward with 70×7 Life Recovery said. “So I came up with the idea of getting a bunch of nonprofits together to bring their resources and information about what they do to the community.”