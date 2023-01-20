HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland.

The Park Vista Place subdivision near 40th Street and Central Avenue is made up of 10 homes. Half are being built by Jubilee Ministries. The other half were constructed by Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity.

Steve Grose, the executive director of Jubilee, said his staff works hard to keep the homes affordable while still meeting buyers’ needs and giving each house a unique look.

“We want them to spend 30% or less of their income on housing and so there’s a subsidy in order for them to afford the housing that we do, but we think it works out really well creating a mixed-income neighborhood and we’re really happy with how this turned out,” Grose said.

One of the homes in the Park Vista Place subdivision. (Jan. 20, 2023) One of the homes in the Park Vista Place subdivision. (Jan. 20, 2023)

The nonprofit serves a group often called the “missing middle,” according to Katherine Blocker the director of development and operations.

“A lot of our buyers end up being teachers or social workers, people who are working full-time and really are needed in our community and it’s necessary that they’re here, but if they can’t afford to live here permanently, we’re losing those people from this community,” Blocker said.

The Jubilee homes are modular. They were mostly built in Pennsylvania and shipped to Holland in sections before being assembled. The process helps Jubilee more quickly meet the need for housing.

“It allows for a lot of the work to be done without having weather interfere … and when it’s brought in, all of the work can be completed once it’s here so it just increases the efficiency,” Blocker said.

Many homebuilders keep busy with bigger luxury homes, which can be more profitable than what middle-class families can afford. The need for homes to serve the missing middle is not expected to go away anytime soon.

“We’re not seeing it alleviate at all. We’re seeing our companies continue to grow and so we really feel that Jubilee will play an important part of building housing for those folks that are coming to our community to work,” Blocker said.

For more information on the project, visit the Jubilee Ministries website.