GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland native is making big waves in the swim world.

Tai Afrik is a sophomore at Howard University, a historically Black university in Washington D.C.

Howard University’s swim team is the standout team this year, being the only all Black swim team in the country. Afrik and his team are preparing for a conference championship next week, which could be a monumental win.

“The sport of swimming in general is becoming more diverse as time goes on, but it’s hard to find people who look like me, especially in Holland,” said Afrik.

“So growing up swimming in Holland, I always loved the sport but it was frustrating not being surrounded by people of my skin tone and who share the same experience as me. So Howard was an eye-opening experience for me,” he added.

Howard U’s swim team is facing off in the Northeast conference Feb. 21 to Feb. 25 at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

“We’re planning on winning,” said Afrik. “We want to get the ring, obviously. We’re going to take home the ring, we’re going to take home the victory.”