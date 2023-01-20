HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The old Holland post office, now home to the Holland Museum, is in desperate need of repair.

Museum officials notified the city, which owns the building at W. 10 Street and S. River Avenue, of water damage and concerns about the roof about eight months ago.

“We’re responsible for any structural maintenance,” Assistant City Manager Matt VanDyken explained. “Then we contract with the Holland Historic Trust to operate that building as a museum.”

VanDyken informed the city council of the seven-figure repair request during this week’s Wednesday meeting after a historical preservation group assessed the building.

“Unfortunately, that did not come back pretty well,” he said. “There are significant structural issues with the exterior of the building that are going to require a repair.”

No exhibits have been damaged.

The Holland Museum started in 1937 at a different spot. It moved to the old post office building in the late 1980s. While the museum regularly rotates exhibits from more than 100,000 pieces in its collection, the main floor is known for telling the story of Holland.

“It’s a story of people who developed this city into what it is,” museum executive director Ricki Levine said. “Starting from the Indigenous but also the Dutch and other European immigrants.”

The city council will present its Municipal Capital Improvement fund plan in May. VanDyken said that it is working to qualify for a grant through the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office that could help cover up to $100,000 of repairs.

“There are a lot of really wonderful, historic buildings in this community and this is one of them,” Levine said. “It would be a great loss if it was damaged to the point where it couldn’t be used any longer.”