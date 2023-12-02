HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Museum is ready for the holidays with two events happening next weekend.

On Dec. 9 from noon to 4 p.m., the public is invited to step back in time and visit the Cappon House and the Settlers House during Victorian Christmas. Visitors can explore period-accurate decorations, enjoy hot chocolate, listen to carols performed by the Holland Chorale Dickens Singers and more.

“We have decorations inside and out. The outside decorations are actually done by the Holland Garden Club, and they do an amazing job,” Michelle Stempien, education and community programs manager at the Holland Museum, said.

The Cappon House was built in 1874 and was home to Holland’s first mayor, Isaac Cappon, and his first and second wife and their 16 children. The Settler’s House is a small family home built in 1867. It’s one of the only homes that survived the 1871 Holland fire.

The Holland Museum holds its annual Victorian Christmas event at the Cappon House and the Settler’s House. (Courtesy of the Holland Museum)

The Holland Museum holds its annual Victorian Christmas event at the Cappon House and the Settler’s House. (Courtesy of the Holland Museum)

The Holland Museum holds its annual Victorian Christmas event at the Cappon House and the Settler’s House. (Courtesy of the Holland Museum)

The Holland Museum holds its annual Victorian Christmas event at the Cappon House and the Settler’s House. (Courtesy of the Holland Museum)

The Holland Museum holds its annual Victorian Christmas event at the Cappon House and the Settler’s House. (Courtesy of the Holland Museum)

The Holland Museum holds its annual Victorian Christmas event at the Cappon House and the Settler’s House. (Courtesy of the Holland Museum)

The Holland Museum holds its annual Victorian Christmas event at the Cappon House and the Settler’s House. (Courtesy of the Holland Museum)

At the Cappon House, the museum is holding Victorian-inspired ornament decorating in the Carriage House. Each year the museum chooses a different ornament for visitors to make.

“This year, (visitors) can make a Victorian cornucopia ornament. They can also do a scrap art ornament. It will be in the shape of a star,” Stempien said.

She added that if visitors come over the course of multiple years, they will create a collection of Victorian-inspired ornaments.

The Holland Museum holds its annual Victorian Christmas event at the Cappon House and the Settler’s House. (Courtesy of the Holland Museum)

Admission to the Victorian Christmas event is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for students and free for children 6 and younger as well as members of the Holland Museum. Admission to the museum during the event requires separate admission. For more information, visit the Holland Museum’s website.

Two days after the Victorian Christmas event, on Dec. 11, the museum is holding its Free Second Monday with a holiday twist from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We will read holiday stories, we’re going to make a stocking ornament and then, of course, people can visit the museum,” Stempien said.

This holiday edition of Free Second Monday will include a special guest, Jolly Old Saint Nick himself.

Santa Claus visits the Holland Museum. (Courtesy of the Holland Museum)

“Santa will be there (to) listen to what everyone wants for Christmas and also any photos,” Stempien said.

The holiday-inspired Free Second Monday is part of the Nonprofit Holiday Open House Tour organized by the Lakeshore Non-profit Alliance.